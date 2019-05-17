

CTV Edmonton





Firefighters are battling a large fire at a business located at 10005 168 Street in the city’s west end.

It started around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon, sending thick black smoke into the air which was visible from several blocks away.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said 13 crews responded and there are no injuries reported.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

100 Avenue has been closed between 166 and 169 Street.

More to come…