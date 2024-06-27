EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Fire at demolition yard behind 75 Street congestion

    Smoke billows from a fire at a demolition yard on 75 Street south of 68 Avenue on June 26, 2024. (Galen McDougall / CTV News Edmonton) Smoke billows from a fire at a demolition yard on 75 Street south of 68 Avenue on June 26, 2024. (Galen McDougall / CTV News Edmonton)
    Firefighters were called to a demolition yard in south Edmonton Wednesday afternoon.

    The blaze at 75 Street south of 68 Avenue was reported around 4:15 p.m. and extinguished around 9:30 p.m.

    Officials said the provincial environment department was notified because of the different types of materials that burned.

    Northbound 75 Street traffic was affected for a period time because of heavy smoke and the firefighters' set up. 

