Fire at demolition yard behind 75 Street congestion

Firefighters were called to a demolition yard in south Edmonton Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze at 75 Street south of 68 Avenue was reported around 4:15 p.m. and extinguished around 9:30 p.m.

Officials said the provincial environment department was notified because of the different types of materials that burned.

Northbound 75 Street traffic was affected for a period time because of heavy smoke and the firefighters' set up.