Fire at Edmonton waste facility sends smoke plumes into sky
Published Sunday, December 27, 2020 5:24PM MST Last Updated Sunday, December 27, 2020 6:36PM MST
EDMONTON -- Smoke filled the air in northeast Edmonton on Sunday because of a fire at a Waste Management Services facility.
Firefighters were called to the scene around 1:50 p.m.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said when crews arrived they found the fire burning on a conveyer belt.
There were no reports of injuries.
