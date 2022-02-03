Fire at Jasper Avenue apartment building 'deliberately set': officials

Fire investigators say a fire that caused $10,000 in damages to a downtown apartment building was deliberately set.

A resident of 9305 Jasper Avenue called 911 around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, reporting heavy smoke and a triggered alarm.

When firefighters arrived at the three-storey walk-up, they "found it full of black smoke," Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said in a statement the next day.

Six crews were able to extinguish just after midnight.

There were no injuries reported.

Fire investigators say the fire was started in the stairwell.