

CTV Edmonton





Police are investigating a report of arson at a mobile home just off the QEII Highway in Leduc County on Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to the structure, north of Glen Park Road, around 10:50 p.m.

RCMP says witnesses saw a white truck backed up to the trailer and then leaving the scene through a field before the fire broke out.

The trailer was severely damaged, but no injuries were reported.

Anyone who may have seen the vehicle or any persons in the area is asked to call Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.