A fire at the Shell Scotford site that broke out Monday morning is out.

According to a statement from Shell, Shell Canada crews were called to the fire around 8:45 a.m., along with Strathcona County and Fort Saskatchewan Emergency Services.

“The site assembly alarm was sounded at approximately 8:45 a.m. and personnel are being relocated away from the incident as a safety precaution,” said a statement from the company after the fire broke out.

Road blocks were set up at the entrances to the site, as well as on Township Road 560A at Range Road 214 and Range Road 220 at Township Road 554.

On Facebook, the company said it was working to ensure staff are safe and will contact neighbours if action is needed.

The Scotford complex consists of a bitumen upgrader, oil refinery, chemical plant and a carbon capture and storage facility.