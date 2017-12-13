Investigators with Edmonton Fire Rescue said a weekend fire at a west end restaurant was believed to be suspicious.

An EFR spokesperson said investigators had determined the fire at Roman’s Restaurant on 158 Street and Stony Plain Road late Saturday, December 9 was deliberately set.

Police said they were investigating the suspicious blaze, but said the cause had not been determined, and it was too early to say the fire was arson.

Firefighters were first called to the restaurant at about 10:22 p.m. Saturday, and arrived to find smoke coming out of the attic of the restaurant.

Officials said there was no one inside the building at the time of the fire.

Damage has been pegged at about $1 million total, about $700,000 in damages to the building, and $300,000 in damages to the contents.