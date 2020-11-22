Advertisement
Fire at west-end complex contained to one unit, no one hurt: officials
Published Sunday, November 22, 2020 9:27AM MST
EDMONTON -- Six people were evacuated for a fire in west Edmonton early Sunday morning.
All six are uninjured, officials said.
According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, the blaze started in a dryer in one unit of a row housing complex at 178 Street and 73 Avenue.
Six crews were on scene within minutes of receiving the call around 3:15 a.m., and had it fully extinguished by 3:45 a.m.
They were able to keep the fire from spreading to other units.
Investigators were still on scene Sunday at 9 a.m.
There was no word on a damage estimate.