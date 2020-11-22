EDMONTON -- Six people were evacuated for a fire in west Edmonton early Sunday morning.

All six are uninjured, officials said.

According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, the blaze started in a dryer in one unit of a row housing complex at 178 Street and 73 Avenue.

Six crews were on scene within minutes of receiving the call around 3:15 a.m., and had it fully extinguished by 3:45 a.m.

They were able to keep the fire from spreading to other units.

Investigators were still on scene Sunday at 9 a.m.

There was no word on a damage estimate.