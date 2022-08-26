Fire at west-end recycling facility passes 12-hour mark

A fire at a west Edmonton recycling facility was still burning Friday morning, more than 12 hours after it was first reported.

About 30 firefighters remained at GFL Environmental's facility in the Winterburn industrial area at 5 a.m.

Officials said the fire was under control. Crews were tackling piles of plastics and materials ablaze on both sides of the building.

No injuries had been reported.

Flames broke out around 3 p.m. Thursday, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the sky.

Although officials confirmed the fire started outside of the building and spread to the facility, they did not know what started it.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told CTV News Edmonton it could take longer to put the fire out because of the plastic and other materials involved. Hazardous materials were cleared from the area.