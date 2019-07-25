Drivers on 170 Street saw black smoke billowing from the former Milestones Restaurant Thursday afternoon.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded at 3:10 after receiving 14 calls about the building at 171 Street and 100 Avenue being on fire.

High winds had the smoke swirling around area businesses, causing some patrons at a nearby restaurant to leave.

Edmonton police restricted traffic in the area.

Fire crews had the fire under control quickly, by 3:18 p.m., although the exterior of the building sustained some damage.

The building was empty and there were no reported injuries. The fire is currently under investigation.