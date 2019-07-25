Fire at west-end restaurant sends plumes of smoke into sky
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded at 3:10 after receiving 14 calls about the former Milestones restaurant being on fire.
Published Thursday, July 25, 2019 5:36PM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 25, 2019 5:45PM MDT
Drivers on 170 Street saw black smoke billowing from the former Milestones Restaurant Thursday afternoon.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded at 3:10 after receiving 14 calls about the building at 171 Street and 100 Avenue being on fire.
High winds had the smoke swirling around area businesses, causing some patrons at a nearby restaurant to leave.
Edmonton police restricted traffic in the area.
Fire crews had the fire under control quickly, by 3:18 p.m., although the exterior of the building sustained some damage.
The building was empty and there were no reported injuries. The fire is currently under investigation.