EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Fire badly damages home near Alberta Avenue

    Firefighters spray water on to 11730 91 St. in north-central Edmonton the early morning of Sept. 4, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein / CTV News Edmonton) Firefighters spray water on to 11730 91 St. in north-central Edmonton the early morning of Sept. 4, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein / CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    Firefighters were called to a house fire near Alberta Avenue early Wednesday morning.

    When CTV News Edmonton arrived at the scene at 11730 91 St. around 6 a.m., the blaze had appeared to have caused significant damage to the second floor of the home.

    It's not known if any people were inside the building or how the fire started.

    CTV News Edmonton has reached out to officials for more information.

    With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba resigns as Russian strikes kill 7 people in Lviv

    Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, one of Ukraine's most recognizable faces on the international stage, submitted his resignation Wednesday ahead of an expected major government reshuffle. Russian strikes, meanwhile, killed seven people in a western Ukraine city, a day after one of the deadliest missile attacks since the war began.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News