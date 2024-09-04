Fire badly damages home near Alberta Avenue

Firefighters were called to a house fire near Alberta Avenue early Wednesday morning.

When CTV News Edmonton arrived at the scene at 11730 91 St. around 6 a.m., the blaze had appeared to have caused significant damage to the second floor of the home.

It's not known if any people were inside the building or how the fire started.

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to officials for more information.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein