Fire ban declared for the City of Edmonton after string of grass fires
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services has issued a fire ban for the City of Edmonton as a result of the dry, hot, and windy conditions.
The ban prohibits open burning, fireworks, backyard fire pits, cooking stoves and
barbecues that use fuels such as wood and briquettes.
Barbecues that use propane or gas are still permitted, but must be properly supervised.
"We can’t speculate when we will lift this ban as that is dependent on rainfall," Acting Fire Chief David Lazenby told reporters on Tuesday.
The city says it will emphasize compliance over enforcement when dealing with the ban, but anyone who does not comply may be subject to fines or charges, including costs for emergency services.
Lazenby went on to thank firefighters who have responded to a number of grass and structure fires over recent days.
"I want to acknowledge the tremendous work of our firefighters and dispatchers who’ve worked tirelessly over the last couple of weeks facing the challenging grass fire situations we’ve had to deal with," he said. "They’ve protected lives and property endlessly, and they’ll continue to do so."
As of April 30, the city said Edmontonhas seen 185 brush, grass, or wildland fires of varying sizes.
Six of those fires posed threats to nearby structures.
On Monday, firefighters were called to brush or grass fires in west Edmonton, Ellerslie and Wayne Gretzky Drive, and structure fires in Terwillegar and downtown.
Crews were still on scene in west Edmonton Tuesday morning, working in brush near 111 Avenue and 189 Street. No flames were visible but the area was still smoky.
EFRS said the blaze was still considered active.
Three grass fires were also extinguished on Monday in St. Albert's Grandin area.
More to come…
