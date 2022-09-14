Fire breaks out at Dwayne's Home building again

Firefighters attacked a blaze at Edmonton's former Dwayne's Home on Sept. 14, 2022, from the inside and outside, using a ladder truck set up on 101 Street behind the building. Firefighters attacked a blaze at Edmonton's former Dwayne's Home on Sept. 14, 2022, from the inside and outside, using a ladder truck set up on 101 Street behind the building.

WATCH LIVE | Procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin underway in London

Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, her coffin borne by a horse-drawn gun carriage and trailed by grieving family members during the short journey to the Houses of Parliament, where it will lie in state until the funeral early next week.

The Coldstream Guards march near Buckingham Palace, during a procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, on Sept. 14, 2022. (Richard Heathcote / Pool Photo via AP)

EXCLUSIVE | Royal B.C. Museum apologizes after 2017 carving declared ancient Indigenous artifact

The Royal British Columbia Museum apologized Tuesday and admitted for the first time that one of its artifacts is not, in fact, a centuries-old Indigenous stone monument, as museum curators had claimed. Rather, the stone carving was created five years ago by a Victoria hobbyist with no ties to local Indigenous culture, despite the museum's grand assertions about the stone's historic significance to the First Peoples of Vancouver Island.

    The carving leaves the Royal B.C. Museum in the back of Ray Boudreau's car on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (CTV News)

  • NEW

    NEW | Victoria sponsors free online sexual harassment training for hospitality businesses

    A new tool has been developed to help combat sexualized workplace harassment and violence in Victoria's hospitality industry. Training in Prevention and Safety, or TIPS, is a free online training course created by the Ending Violence Association of B.C., and Good Night Out Vancouver, with funding from the City of Victoria and Justice Canada.