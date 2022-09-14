Fire breaks out at Dwayne's Home building again

The former Dwayne's Home was the scene of a fire again early Wednesday morning.

Officials on scene told CTV News Edmonton the blaze at the now-empty building on 100 Avenue and 102 Street was reported around 4:30 a.m.

Firefighters attacked the flames from the inside and outside, using a ladder truck set up on 101 Street behind the building.

As of 5 a.m. no injuries had been reported.

Several roads nearby were closed while fire crews were on scene, but traffic was reopened by 6:30 a.m. At that time, just fire investigators were on scene.

Dwayne's Home was a transitional housing facility.

A fire at the address in November 2021 left one injured and was believed to be deliberately set.