Fire breaks out at empty house in northeast Edmonton
House fire at 63 Street and 121 Avenue on Oct. 24, 2019. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)
Published Thursday, October 24, 2019 8:32AM MDT
EDMONTON - Firefighters were called to a house fire at 63 Street and 121 Avenue on Thursday morning.
The house was boarded up and was slated for demolition.
Crews were able to put the fire out quickly.
Officials say it appears the blaze started in the back of the house.
Neighbouring houses suffered minor damage.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.