EDMONTON -- Fire broke out at the Fort Cinema in Fort Saskatchewan on Saturday.

Few details are available, but the cinema confirmed that several screenings have been cancelled or rescheduled because of the blaze.

According to the theatre’s website, there were six screenings of various movies scheduled for Saturday.

The cinema is owned by Magic Lantern Theatres, which owns theatres in Camrose, St. Paul and Peace River, as well as four in Saskatchewan and one in Ontario.