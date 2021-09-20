Fire breaks out at Fort Saskatchewan petrochemical plant, 1 injured

EDMONTON -

A fire at a petrochemical facility in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., shuttered production Monday.

According to Plains Midstream, a fire started around 2 p.m. at its facility located at 11010 125 Street.

“We have initiated our emergency response plan, are notifying all applicable agencies and are working with first responders on site,” the company said in a statement to CTV News Edmonton.

Alberta Health Services told CTV News that one person was taken to hospital with serious injuries but in stable condition.

“Incoming fuel sources to the site have been shut in and the fire is currently isolated,” the company added Monday afternoon. “All employees and contractors who were at the facility have been accounted for and are safe.”

Fire crews from Fort Saskatchewan and Strathcona County responded to the fire.

The plant is located just north of the city and away from residents in the area.

RCMP told CTV News that the area is blocked off and that traffic is being rerouted away.

