Fire breaks out at high school southeast of Edmonton
Fire at the school in Sedgewick on Aug. 14, 2019.
CTV News Edmonton
Published Thursday, August 15, 2019 10:26AM MDT
Fire broke out at the Central High Sedgewick Public School on Wednesday night.
According to officials from the school, the blaze broke out on the roof.
Huge plumes of smoke could be seen in the sky over the building.
The school says they expect to have more information on the extent of the damage on Thursday.
Sedgewick is about 182 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.