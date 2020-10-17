Advertisement
Fire breaks out at home in Spruce Grove
Published Saturday, October 17, 2020 8:55AM MDT
Crews responded to a blaze in the Spruce Village area in Spruce Grove Saturday morning. (Courtesy: Twitter/@IAFFLocal3021)
EDMONTON -- Fire crews in Spruce Grove were called to a house fire early Saturday morning.
The blaze occurred around 6:15 a.m. at a single family detached home on 1 Venicle Blvd., according to Spruce Grove Fire.
No one was injured.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.