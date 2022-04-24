Fire breaks out in apartment, crews contain it to single suite

Edmonton fire was called to a three-storey apartment building Sunday for a blaze on the top floor of the building.

Crews were called to the apartment at 114 Street and 40 Avenue at 10:46 a.m.

Firefighters managed to contain the blaze to a single suite on the third floor of the building. The fire was declared out at 12:02 p.m.

No injuries were reported due to the fire. It’s not known the extent or cost of the damage to the building.