Fire breaks out while Edmonton police carry out court order; 7 people hospitalized

Seven people were taken to hospital from a fire south of Whyte Avenue early Friday morning.

The blaze at 10745 79 Ave. NW, an apartment building called Blue Ice Properties according to Google, was reported around 12:45 a.m.

However, police were on scene hours earlier.

Edmonton Police Service says it was asked to help another police agency carry out a court order against a male who had barricaded himself inside his suite.

Negotiations with him started at 5 p.m.

"While police were on scene, a fire broke out in the suite where the subject male resided, and the building had to be evacuated," an EPS spokesperson said in an email.

Firefighters arrived within five minutes, according to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

"It was a fast-moving fire… but we did have eight crews on scene very quickly, 32 firefighters, to knock the fire down and bring it under control and keep civilians as safe as we could," Neil Robertson, an assistant deputy chief of operational performance, told CTV News Edmonton after the flames had been brought under control.

Some people in the four-storey walk-up needed to be rescued from their balconies, but Robertson couldn't say how many or the total number of people displaced from the building.

He also would not say if or how severely the seven people hospitalized were injured.

Investigators will determine how the fire broke out and whether it was arson.

An Edmonton Transit Service bus was brought in to keep displaced residents warm.

Male taken into custody; at least 1 in ICU

The male who was the subject of the court order, whose age EPS did not share, was taken into police custody around 12:48 a.m.

EPS did not say what kind of court order they were enacting.

"The cops should have taken control of the situation. I'm furious with the police department," a third-floor resident, Daniel Oulds, told CTV News Edmonton.

His 79-year-old mother, who he said is now in the intensive care unit, woke him up around 12:30 a.m.

The single dad carried his two-and-a-half-year-old diabetic daughter out of the burning building while his mom followed.

"I would have burned to death in that apartment if my mom didn't wake me and my daughter up. If she wasn't sleeping here, I would have died tonight. I would not be here right now. I'm a heavy sleeper; I've been at the hospital for seven days [with my daughter]," he said.

Oulds said his daughter is doing well because he wrapped her up in a blanket as he carried her out, but he is worried for his mom's life.

ASIRT, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team which looks into complaints of police conduct resulting in serious injury or death, will not investigate the incident.

EPS said it notified the director of law enforcement, but the director decided the incident was not "within the scope of an ASIRT review."

CTV News Edmonton has requested more information about the police operation from EPS.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Lampa and Evan Klippenstein