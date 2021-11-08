Fire causes $1.5 million in damages to building that housed Milla Pub, Club 70

EDMONTON -

A fire that destroyed a historic downtown building last Tuesday caused approximately $1.5 million in damage.

The building that once housed Edmonton’s Milla Pub and the city’s first gay bar, Club 70, went up in flames.

Located at 101 Street and 106 Avenue, the majority of the 80-year-old storied building was torn down as firefighters doused hot spots. No one was injured.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told CTV News that the cause of the fire is still unknown as investigation into the incident continues.