A fire at the Lacombe Regional Airport is under investigation after it caused a suspected $1 million in damage.

Crews responded to reports of a fire at the airport around 7:30 p.m.

“When we got there, it was heavy smoke and fire showing from the main entrance to the airport hangar,” said Lacombe Fire Department Acting Fire Chief Eric Graham.

Three engines, a ladder truck, a rescue truck and three support vehicles were used to help control the blaze.

According to Graham, the fire was under control around 12:30 a.m. However, on Monday morning, it took until 1:30 a.m. to have it completely extinguished.

“We were able to contain it to the single airport hangar. There was no extension to any other structures,” said Graham.

No one was injured in the blaze but three airplanes and the other contents of the hangar were destroyed. Damages are estimated to be in excess of $1 million.

Officials say it could be some time before a cause is determined.