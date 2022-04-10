Fire crews douse fire at abandoned downtown building

Fire crews douse flames at an abandoned building in downtown Edmonton on Sunday, April 10, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton/Sean McClune). Fire crews douse flames at an abandoned building in downtown Edmonton on Sunday, April 10, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton/Sean McClune).

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukrainian defenders dig in as Russia boosts firepower

As Ukrainian forces dug on Sunday, Russia lined up more firepower and tapped a decorated general to take centralized control of the war ahead of a potentially decisive showdown in eastern Ukraine that could start within days.

People board a bus during evacuation of civilians in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island