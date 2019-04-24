Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Fire crews, RCMP at grass fire northeast of Edmonton
Strathcona County RCMP responded to a grass fire in the area of Range Road 220 and Township Road 554 at approximately 7 p.m. (RCMP)
Published Wednesday, April 24, 2019 9:09PM MDT
Fire crews and police responded to a grass fire northeast of Edmonton Wednesday night.
The fire began burning near Range Road 220 and Township Road 554 at approximately 7 p.m., Strathcona County RCMP said.
There are no homes near the fire, no one has been evacuated and there have been no injuries, police said.
Mounties are rerouting traffic in the area as firefighters get the fire under control.