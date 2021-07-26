Advertisement
Fire crews rescue dog in need at Terwillegar Dog Park
Published Monday, July 26, 2021 7:37PM MDT
Firefighters pose with the Samoyed Huskey rescued from an embankment at the Terwillegar Dog Park on Saturday (Source: Edmonton Fire Rescue Services)
EDMONTON -- Firefighters helped rescue a dog from a dangerous situation Saturday.
Fire crews rescued a Samoyed Huskey at the Terwillegar Dog Park that fell down a 30-foot embankment towards the North Saskatchewan River and was stuck.
The dog was successfully rescued and returned to its owner with no injuries.