Fire crews take advantage of recent cool weather in battling Jasper wildfires

Cool and wet weather continued to help crews battling the wildfires in Jasper National Park.

A statement posted to X late Friday night said fire crews were taking advantage of the conditions to make progress on addressing hot spots in smouldering buildings.

The same statement also noted crews were also working to control hot spots along the wildfire perimeter nearest the Jasper townsite.

This comes after Parks Canada estimated 30 per cent had been damaged by the wildfire, with 358 of the 1113 structures in the town of Jasper being destroyed.

Among the properties affected include the well-known Maligne Lodge, and the mayor of Jasper's home.

Over 20,000 people in and around the town nestled in the Rocky Mountains four hours west of Edmonton were ordered to evacuate late Monday night due to fast-moving wildfires.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2024.