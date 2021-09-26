Fire damages apartment complex in Ritchie, sends 1 to hospital

EDMONTON -

One person was taken to hospital and five people were displaced after a fire damaged a three-storey walk-up apartment building in Ritchie Saturday night.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) told CTV News that crews responded to the fire at 9:20 p.m. in the area of 99 Street and 79 Avenue, and brought it under control 40 minutes later. The blaze was declared out at 12:54 a.m.

Investigation into what caused the fire continues.

EFRS says it expects further information, including a damage estimate, will be released Monday.

Brandon Euverman told CTV News how he jumped into action to help others in the building once he heard the fire alarm.

“I knocked on the doors of every other unit before I left and got a few extra people out,” Euverman said.

“I just hope that everyone’s able to stay safe,” he added. “Kind of scary. You never think that something like this would happen to you.”