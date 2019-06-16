Fire damages apartment in north Edmonton
Edmonton Fire Rescue says no residents were displaced after a fire on Saturday night.
CTV News Edmonton
Published Sunday, June 16, 2019 3:40PM MDT
Crews were called to a fire at an apartment in central Edmonton late Saturday night.
The call came in shortly after 11 p.m. about a building at 101 Street and 117 Avenue.
The fire was out by 1 a.m. on Sunday morning.
Edmonton Fire Rescue says that no residents were displaced because of the fire.
No one was taken to hospital as a result of the fire.