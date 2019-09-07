Fire damages apartment in southeast Edmonton
Edmonton Fire Rescue says crews responded to a blaze at an apartment building just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. (Courtesy: Tara Backstrom)
Published Saturday, September 7, 2019 8:38PM MDT
Crews were called to a fire at an apartment building in southeast Edmonton Saturday night.
The call came in at 7:28 p.m. about a fire at an apartment building on 2366 Millbourne Road.
A total of nine fire crews arrived on scene approximately five minutes later, with an additional four responding around 8 p.m.
Edmonton Fire Rescue says early reports indicate the blaze started in an apartment on the buildings second floor.
It’s unclear whether anyone was injured in the blaze.
More to come…