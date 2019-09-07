Crews were called to a fire at an apartment building in southeast Edmonton Saturday night.

The call came in at 7:28 p.m. about a fire at an apartment building on 2366 Millbourne Road.

A total of nine fire crews arrived on scene approximately five minutes later, with an additional four responding around 8 p.m.

Edmonton Fire Rescue says early reports indicate the blaze started in an apartment on the buildings second floor.

It’s unclear whether anyone was injured in the blaze.

