EDMONTON -- Fire crews in Edmonton responded to a fire within a restaurant Sunday evening.

At approximately 5:20 p.m. smoke coming from the roof vents of Island Grill Restaurant at 15203 Stony Plain Road was visible.

Edmonton fire quickly responded and found a working fire inside.

The fire was brought under control around 30 minutes later.

The restaurant was closed at the time of the fire. It is not known if anyone was inside.

More to come.