Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Fire damages home in SE Edmonton
Firefighters were called to this home on 56 Street near 10 Avenue Thursday October 25, 2018.
Published Friday, October 26, 2018 9:13AM MDT
Firefighters were called to a home on 56Street near 10 Avenue around 6:20 Thursday evening. They arrived to find the back of the home engulfed in flames.
Three people were inside the home at the time – but were alerted by a neighbour – and were able to make it out safely. It took crews about ten minutes to get the blaze under control.
The cause is still under investigation.