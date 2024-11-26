Fire damages Inglewood home

A home in the Inglewood neighbourhood was badly damaged in a fire early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews were called to the two-storey house near 123 Street and 113 Avenue at 5:25 a.m.

When CTV News Edmonton arrived at the scene around 6 a.m., there were no visible flames but firefighters were spraying what remained of the second floor.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services did not say if anyone was home at the time, but confirmed no injuries were reported.

Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.