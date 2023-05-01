Fire damages multiple homes in Terwillegar neighbourhood

At least three Terwillegar homes were badly damaged in a fire on Monday.

Firefighters were called to Stevens Crescent just before 11 a.m.

When they arrived, heavy smoke and flames were already visible at two houses. In total, 10 crews were called to the scene.

As of 11:30 a.m., firefighters were using ladders to spray the flames from above.

The fire was declared under control at 12:12 p.m. No injuries had been reported as of then.

Smoke was visible high above the neighbourhood.