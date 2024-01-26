Fire damages new house in southeast Edmonton

EDMONTON
    A new house in the Laurel neighbourhood was damaged by fire on Jan. 26, 2024. (Credit: Rohan Ladhar) A new house in the Laurel neighbourhood was damaged by fire on Jan. 26, 2024. (Credit: Rohan Ladhar)
    A newly built house in southeast Edmonton was damaged by fire early Friday morning.

    Firefighters were called to the house at 1915 20 Ave NW at 1:33 a.m., Edmonton Fire Rescue Services confirmed.

    When crews arrived flames were shooting from the house.

    The fire was declared under control at 3:02 a.m. and out at 5:52 a.m.

    No injuries were reported.

    The Edmonton Police Service is investigating a string of deliberately set fires at new houses as part of an extortion scheme.

    An EPS spokesperson says it's too early to say if this fire is connected to the case.

