Fire damages north Edmonton duplex under construction

No injuries were reported after fire broke out at a duplex under construction overnight.

Multiple calls about the blaze at 119 Avenue and 91 Street were made to 911 around 2:10 a.m. on Thursday.

Firefighters arrived a few minutes later, and managed to bring the fire under control within an hour.

The blaze was declared out at 3:45 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.