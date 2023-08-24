Fire damages southwest Edmonton home
Fire broke out at a home on Anderson Way SW in Edmonton on Aug. 24, 2023. (Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton)
No injuries have been reported after a fire in southwest Edmonton on Thursday morning.
Firefighters were called to the home on Anderson Way SW around 9:20 a.m.
Evidence of a fire could be seen through the broken front windows on the second floor of the home when CTV News Edmonton arrived at the scene.
The cause of the fire is not known.
Fire crews were still on scene at 10:30 a.m.