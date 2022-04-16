Edmonton fire needed backup to contain a blaze at a two-storey apartment building Saturday morning.

Fire crews were called to the area of 106 Avenue and 114 Street at 9:44 a.m. When crews arrived they were faced with flames and heavy smoke.

Six fire trucks responded to the scene initially but two more trucks needed to be called in, according to Edmonton Fire.

The fire was declared under control at 10:09 a.m. but was still burning as of 12:17 p.m.

No injuries were reported, added Edmonton Fire. The cause of the fire is still unknown.