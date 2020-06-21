Advertisement
Edmonton News | Local Breaking | CTV News Edmonton
Fire damages west Edmonton townhouse
Published Sunday, June 21, 2020 7:26PM MDT
Fire broke out at a west Edmonton townhouse on June 21.
EDMONTON -- Firefighters were called to a blaze at a multi-family home on Sunday evening.
The fire broke out around 6:45 p.m. at a townhouse on 217 Street.
Flames came out of one of the back, upstairs windows of one of the units.
There is no information at this time on a cause or if anyone was injured.