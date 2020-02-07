EDMONTON -- Fire investigators are working to pinpoint the cause of a fire at a home in south Edmonton Thursday night.

A resident came home to a fire inside his garage at 21 Avenue and 104 Street just after 10 p.m.

Fire crews arrived at the scene three minutes later and the garage was engulfed in flames.

"They originally knocked it down from the outside and then managed to get in through the house and pushed the fire towards the outside, to keep it away from inside the home," District Chief Mike Loeffler told CTV News Edmonton.

The home has some smoke and water damage.

Two vehicles inside the garage were destroyed. Crews were able to keep the flames from spreading to neighbouring houses.