Fire destroys Antler Lake, Alta., mobile home

A mobile home east of Sherwood Park went up in flames Sunday afternoon after neighbours reported hearing an explosion.

Fire crews were called just after 2 p.m. to the hamlet of Antler Lake.

Devin Capcara, Strathcona County Emergency Services operations deputy chief, told CTV News Edmonton that the structure would be a total loss.

"We weren't able to get inside of the building because of the extent of the fire," he said. "The residence was fully engulfed in flames."

No one was home at the time of the blaze.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Antler Lake is approximately 20 kilometres away from Sherwood Park.