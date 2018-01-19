A non-profit organization dedicated to rehabilitating injured birds of prey is trying to pick up the pieces, after one of their buildings was destroyed in a fire earlier in the week.

The Alberta Society for Injured Birds of Prey in Sherwood Park said in a post on their Facebook page that a “devastating” fire burned their hawk house – a building they had used to house birds through the winter for more than 30 years.

The post said it was believed the fire started in the electrical at about noon Wednesday, it said the fire spread “so quickly that our onsite personnel were unable to save all but one bird that was inside the building.”

CTV News has learned a dozen birds were killed in the blaze.

The post said the organization was “recovering from the shock of this and regrouping.”

A GoFundMe page has been launched to raise funds to rebuild the destroyed building.

More to come…