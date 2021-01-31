EDMONTON -- The Commerce Building in Westlock was destroyed by fire on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the town said the blaze broke out around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday.

The building houses a mix of apartments and commercial businesses.

All residents were evacuated, and two people were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation.

Firefighters from Westlock County and the Town of Barrhead were called in to fight the fire, which was out by Sunday afternoon.

They were able to prevent the blaze from spreading to neighbouring buildings.

Crews were still on scene late Sunday afternoon cleaning up the frozen water.

The Commerce Building was 76-years-old.