Fire destroys northwest Edmonton duplex

A duplex in northwest Edmonton was seriously damaged after a fire early Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to 129 Avenue and 205 Street shortly before 1 a.m.

The fire was brought under control shortly before 3 a.m. and was declared out shortly around 10:15 a.m., officials said.

The back two floors and roof of both units in the duplex were destroyed by the fire.

The cause is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported.