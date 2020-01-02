EDMONTON -- Police have been notified following a shed fire in south Edmonton on Wednesday night.

Firefighters were called to 104 Street and University Avenue shortly after 9 p.m.

First responders beat the flames. pic.twitter.com/ALep6e7uQb — Glenn Kubish (@Kub64) January 2, 2020

Crews extinguished the blaze shortly before 10 p.m.

No injuries were reported and damage is estimated at about $1,000.

A spokesperson for Edmonton fire says the cause “cannot be determined.”