Fire destroys shed on Edmonton property
CTV News Edmonton Published Thursday, January 2, 2020 4:20PM MST Last Updated Thursday, January 2, 2020 4:47PM MST
EDMONTON -- Police have been notified following a shed fire in south Edmonton on Wednesday night.
Firefighters were called to 104 Street and University Avenue shortly after 9 p.m.
Crews extinguished the blaze shortly before 10 p.m.
No injuries were reported and damage is estimated at about $1,000.
A spokesperson for Edmonton fire says the cause “cannot be determined.”