EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Fire destroys southwest Edmonton duplex

    Fire destroyed a duplex at 129 Avenue and 205 Street on Nov. 2, 2023. (Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton) Fire destroyed a duplex at 129 Avenue and 205 Street on Nov. 2, 2023. (Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton)

    A duplex in southwest Edmonton was seriously damaged after a fire early Thursday morning.

    Firefighters were called to 129 Avenue and 205 Street shortly before 1 a.m.

    The fire was brought under control shortly before 3 a.m. and was declared out shortly around 10:15 a.m., officials said.

    The back two floors and roof of both units in the duplex were destroyed by the fire.

    The cause is still under investigation.

    No injuries were reported.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News