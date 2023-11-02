Fire destroys southwest Edmonton duplex
A duplex in southwest Edmonton was seriously damaged after a fire early Thursday morning.
Firefighters were called to 129 Avenue and 205 Street shortly before 1 a.m.
The fire was brought under control shortly before 3 a.m. and was declared out shortly around 10:15 a.m., officials said.
The back two floors and roof of both units in the duplex were destroyed by the fire.
The cause is still under investigation.
No injuries were reported.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Wish him all the best,' Trudeau dismisses Liberal loyalist saying party would benefit from new leader
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has dismissed a long-time Liberal and current senator's suggestion that it may be time he step down to make room for a new Liberal party leader.
'The most toxic place': Foreign-trained doctors file human rights complaint, alleging discrimination
Ten foreign-trained internal medicine specialists in Regina are claiming they were targets of 'racist, and discriminatory leadership' while working at the Regina General Hospital, and have filed a complaint with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission.
Canadian seniors are eligible for four key vaccines this fall, but not all are free
In most of Canada, you can feel a chill in the air. The change in season, triggering a change in health risks, has signalled the start of the cold and flu season. After three brutal winters, with respiratory illnesses dominating the headlines and filling hospitals, doctors are hopeful this one will be calmer.
'I am sorry': Andrew Furey apologizes to Inuit in northern Labrador for harms of residential schools
Newfoundland and Labrador’s provincial government failed to protect Indigenous children from the harms of residential schools, Premier Andrew Furey said in official apologies this week to survivors in Labrador.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israel's troops advance; Gaza's largest hospital struggles to treat injured
Israel's ground troops were advancing toward Gaza City as diplomatic efforts intensified for at least a brief pause in the fighting in Gaza's deadliest war.
Canadian man in Gaza says Ottawa has asked him to be prepared to leave with family
A Canadian man trying to get out of Gaza with his family says Global Affairs Canada has asked him to gather his documents and be prepared to leave at any moment through the enclave's border crossing with Egypt.
Services mitigating the impacts of climate change 'save lives': WMO report
A new report by the World Meteorological Organization says health and climate science need to be prioritized globally to limit the harm caused by extreme weather events.
Toyota recalls hundreds of thousands of RAV4s in Canada over fire risk
Toyota has issued a recall for the RAV4 model affecting hundreds of thousands of vehicles in Canada due to a lack of proper sizing and placement of its 12-volt batteries, which can cause a fire when the vehicle is driven.
Matthew de Grood's main goal is to return to Calgary, board hears
A review board, which is to decide on further freedoms for Calgary mass killer Matthew de Grood, heard that since the young man's last assessment he hasn't accomplished enough rehabilitation.
Calgary
-
Matthew de Grood's main goal is to return to Calgary, board hears
A review board, which is to decide on further freedoms for Calgary mass killer Matthew de Grood, heard that since the young man's last assessment he hasn't accomplished enough rehabilitation.
-
Alberta RCMP looking for owner of found horse
Alberta RCMP and Livestock Identification Services are looking for the owner of a horse.
-
Calgary's 5 most expensive homes for sale right now
Though the weather in Calgary is continuing to cool, the city's housing market remains red hot.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman accused of faking death pleads guilty to child abduction
A Saskatoon woman accused of faking her own death, and the death of her son, has pleaded guilty to three of nine charges she’s facing.
-
Sask. mother, son's deaths connected to incident that left police officer injured: family
Police in Estevan, Sask. say an incident that left an officer and suspect seriously injured is connected with an early-morning homicide.
-
Humboldt races to improve infrastructure to meet projected demand from potash mine
The only city near BHP's multi-billion-dollar Jansen potash is feeling the pressure of preparing the necessary infrastructure and facilities in time for the company's quick expansion.
Regina
-
Sask. mother, son's deaths connected to incident that left police officer injured: family
Police in Estevan, Sask. say an incident that left an officer and suspect seriously injured is connected with an early-morning homicide.
-
Regina's BOSS Cheer Athletics facing copyright challenges from fashion giant Hugo Boss
Regina based cheerleading, dance, and tumbling organization, BOSS Athletics INC. has once again been put to the test over its name after fashion mogul Hugo Boss had their Instagram shut down over copyright claims.
-
Saskatoon woman accused of faking death pleads guilty to child abduction
A Saskatoon woman accused of faking her own death, and the death of her son, has pleaded guilty to three of nine charges she’s facing.
Atlantic
-
First snow of the season summary for the Maritimes; snow record set at Halifax International Airport
An early season outbreak of Arctic air along with two low-pressure systems have resulted in the provincial capitals of the Maritimes all having their first five+ cm of snowfall for the season.
-
Arrest made in stabbing death of Halifax woman
An arrest has been made in connection with the stabbing death of a 37-year-old Halifax woman last year.
-
Dr. Jennifer Russell speaks in front of public accounts committee about COVID-19 response
Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, was in front of the public accounts committee Thursday morning answering questions on her response to the pandemic.
Toronto
-
Woman says she found a black widow spider in carton of green grapes she brought home from Toronto grocery store
A Toronto woman got a frightening surprise after seeing what appears to be a black widow spider nestled in her container of green grapes she took home from the grocery store.
-
Toronto mother whose toddler's breakfast cereal was fatally poisoned speaks out at killer's sentencing hearing
The Toronto mother of a toddler who died after her cereal was intentionally poisoned with a deadly chemical said in a victim impact statement at the sentencing hearing of the child’s killer that she’s still wracked with pain and questions about what happened.
-
5 Ontario hospitals say data stolen in cyberattack has been published online
Data stolen in a ransomware attack targeting half-a-dozen Ontario hospitals and healthcare institutions have been published online, the hospitals said Thursday.
Montreal
-
TVA Group announces restructuring and layoffs of more than 500 employees
The TVA Group says it is laying off 547 employees — nearly a third of its workforce — amid restructuring as the company contends with declining audiences and ad revenues.
-
Video of Ugandan man experiencing snow for the first time in Canada will warm your heart
A video of a Ugandan man experiencing snow for the first time in Quebec has amassed millions of views on TikTok.
-
Facing tuition hikes, McGill predicts up to $94 million in lost revenue, says principal
Quebec's tuition hike for out-of-province students will have "devastating consequences" at McGill University, according to the school's principal.
Ottawa
-
Police seize 326 cases of beer during eastern Ontario traffic stop
Ontario Provincial Police seized 326 cases of beer intended to be served at an upcoming wedding after officers responded to a call for a rental van driving on an eastern Ontario highway with a blown tire.
-
Public lines up to have a say on Lansdowne 2.0 as councillors introduce motions to alter plans
As a marathon meeting got underway on the Lansdowne 2.0 project, councillors move several motions to make changes to the $419 million plan, including adding a third residential tower, a green roof for the arena and a new roof on the north side stands.
-
Perth, Ont. equestrian jumper wins silver at Pan American Games, clinches Olympic spot
A Canadian show jumping team, including Amy Millar of Perth, Ont., is riding high after winning silver medals in the jumping team final at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile.
Kitchener
-
Missing Guelph man found dead, three arrested
Three people have been arrested after a man reported missing last month was found dead.
-
Driver charged in Stratford school bus crash
A Stratford school bus driver has been charged in a collision on John Street South Thursday morning.
-
Get to know your candidates in the Kitchener Centre byelection
Voting in the Kitchener Centre byelection is set for Nov. 30. CTV reached out to all of the candidates to find out why they want to be MPP.
Northern Ontario
-
SNOLAB sorry after employee makes disturbing social media comment about Justin Trudeau
SNOLAB in Sudbury has taken to social media to apologize after a staffer made a disturbing comment about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on X.
-
10 men arrested in Ontario child sexual exploitation ring, 39 charges laid
A total of 39 charges have been laid and 10 people arrested, including four from northern Ontario, in a online child luring and sexual exploitation investigation, police say.
-
Toyota recalls hundreds of thousands of RAV4s in Canada over fire risk
Toyota has issued a recall for the RAV4 model affecting hundreds of thousands of vehicles in Canada due to a lack of proper sizing and placement of its 12-volt batteries, which can cause a fire when the vehicle is driven.
Winnipeg
-
Burton Cummings, Randy Bachman sue former Guess Who bandmates over use of name
Two of Canada’s most famous musicians have filed a lawsuit against their former bandmates, alleging they are misleading the public who are coming to see them perform.
-
Province sets date for Kinew government’s first speech from the throne
The province has announced the first speech from the throne of the Wab Kinew-led government will be delivered later this month.
-
MPI employees approve new agreement, strike coming to an end
The strike involving Manitoba Public Insurance employees has come to an end.
Vancouver
-
Chilling video released 1 year after deadly stabbing in East Vancouver
One year after a fatal stabbing in East Vancouver, authorities have released chilling surveillance video that appears to show a suspect walking away from the crime scene.
-
Here's when Taylor Swift is coming to Vancouver and how to buy tickets
Taylor Swift has added dates to the Canadian leg of her blockbuster Eras Tour – scheduling three shows in Vancouver.
-
'These people are equal and should be accepted': First-of-its kind café at YVR champions neurodiverse staff
Vancouver's airport is the first in Canada to house a social enterprise that trains and employs neurodiverse individuals—Paper Planes Café.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties searching for man and boat after crewmate found dead in B.C. Gulf Islands
Mounties are investigating the death of one man and the disappearance of another after the two mariners were last seen boarding a boat in British Columbia's Gulf Islands.
-
Victoria woman overcomes adversity to find 'happy place' under the sea
Ever since she was a little girl, Kristin Piche dreamed of diving underwater and being a marine biologist. But Kristin also grew up with increasingly severe hearing loss.
-
Here's when Taylor Swift is coming to Vancouver and how to buy tickets
Taylor Swift has added dates to the Canadian leg of her blockbuster Eras Tour – scheduling three shows in Vancouver.