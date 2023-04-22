Fire displaces 9 suites in northwest apartment building

A fire broke out at an apartment building at 11527 144 St. NW on Friday.

People living in nine suites were displaced for at least 24 hours and one person was taken to Royal Alexandra Hospital for precautionary reasons, officials said.

Along with the residents, three cats and two dogs were brought out of the building safely.

The fire started on the second floor of the building and was stopped there as firefighters were able to contain the blaze.

The Emergency Support Response Team is helping some of the displaced residents who do not have insurance.

Police are working with investigators as firefighters believe the cause of the fire was suspicious.