Fire engulfs old Edmonton municipal airport hangar

A historical hangar at the former Edmonton municipal airport beside the NAIT main campus was on fire Monday night.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told CTV News Edmonton they received the call at 6:54 p.m. about the fire at Hangar 11, which had been designated a historic resource by city council.

The hangar at 109 Street and 117 Avenue sits on the east side of the former airport grounds on the western edge of the NAIT main campus.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said 11 crews were on scene, with heavy smoke and flames coming from the hangar.

No injuries have been reported.

People watching the fire were directed by Edmonton police to stay back.

Traffic on roads in the area, including Kingsway, saw vehicles slowing down and even stopping to watch the blaze.

Hangar 11 was built by the U.S. military in 1942 and was believed to be the last building of its kind in western Canada.

As recently as two years ago, plans were in place to turn the hangar into a mixed-use retail/commercial space.