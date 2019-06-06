

The Edmonton Expo Centre has opened as a distribution centre for wildfire evacuees staying in Edmonton.

The centre will help displaced residents apply for their government funding.

Every adult is eligible for $1,250 and each child is eligible for a $500 payment.

“We’re probably going to pay some bills when we get home because I lost a week of work,” said Raymond Decoina, who was forced from his home about a week ago.

“That helps a little bit, but think of all our bills at home. We’re not working, got the bills, the house, I don’t know, it’s kind of difficult, not going to lie,” said Darcy Maseda, who also evacuated from Wabasca.

More than $9.4 million has been distributed to Albertans affected by the wildfires.

About 5,800 people are still waiting for the all clear to return to their homes.

Mandatory evacuations remain in place for the Paddle Prairie Métis Settlement, Mackenzie County and the Trout Lake area.