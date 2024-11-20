EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Fire forces closure of Bissell Centre

    Bissell Centre
    The Bissell Centre is closed after a fire on Tuesday.

    Crews put out the outdoor fire just after 11:15 a.m., Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said.

    No one was injured and the fire is under investigation.

    The Bissell Centre said the community space will be closed until further notice.

