

Chris Gardner, CTV Edmonton





A late afternoon fire has forced out residents of a west Edmonton apartment.



Fire crews responded, just before 4:30 p.m., to the area of 100 Avenue & 155 Street.



They say the blaze in a basement suite was quickly brought under control and a single occupant sustained very minor injuries.



A couple of Edmonton Transit Buses were brought in to help keep displaced residents warm. They're not expected to be able to return home tonight.



More to come...