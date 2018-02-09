Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Fire forces evacuation of west Edmonton walk-up
Chris Gardner, CTV Edmonton
Published Friday, February 9, 2018 6:21PM MST
A late afternoon fire has forced out residents of a west Edmonton apartment.
Fire crews responded, just before 4:30 p.m., to the area of 100 Avenue & 155 Street.
They say the blaze in a basement suite was quickly brought under control and a single occupant sustained very minor injuries.
A couple of Edmonton Transit Buses were brought in to help keep displaced residents warm. They're not expected to be able to return home tonight.
More to come...